Tensions Escalate in Gaza: Jabalia Under Siege

The Israeli military has intensified its operations in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in Gaza. According to sources, tanks have reached the camp's center, devastating roads and homes.

The offensive, which involves both air and ground forces, aims to dismantle Hamas's military network and prevent further regroupings for potential attacks. The intensified actions follow the killing of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's chief, known for orchestrating previous assaults against Israel.

Amid the conflict, medical institutions in northern Gaza face overwhelming numbers of casualties, urgently requesting medical and fuel supplies as hospitals struggle to cope with the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)