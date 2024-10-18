Tensions Escalate in Gaza: Jabalia Under Siege
The Israeli military intensified operations in Jabalia, Gaza's largest refugee camp, targeting Hamas militants and employing heavy artillery. As fighting escalates, hospitals plead for urgent medical supplies amidst rising casualties. This comes after the killing of Yahya Sinwar, accused architect of the recent assault on Israel.
The Israeli military has intensified its operations in Jabalia, the largest refugee camp in Gaza. According to sources, tanks have reached the camp's center, devastating roads and homes.
The offensive, which involves both air and ground forces, aims to dismantle Hamas's military network and prevent further regroupings for potential attacks. The intensified actions follow the killing of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's chief, known for orchestrating previous assaults against Israel.
Amid the conflict, medical institutions in northern Gaza face overwhelming numbers of casualties, urgently requesting medical and fuel supplies as hospitals struggle to cope with the crisis.
