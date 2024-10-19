Himachal Pradesh's Innovative Battle Against Tuberculosis

Himachal Pradesh is making significant strides in its battle against tuberculosis, identifying around 13,000 TB patients, according to Priyanka Verma, Mission Director of the National Health Mission. The state's testing rate has reached four times the national average, illustrating its commitment to early diagnosis and eradication.

During a recent media engagement session, TB Champions, ASHA workers, and Gram Sabha leaders shared their experiences from the frontline. The session aimed to map out the state's strategy for TB elimination while arming media professionals with crucial resources to effectively report on health issues.

The session, backed by the State Tuberculosis Cell and National Health Mission, highlighted government-led initiatives like the Sunday Active Case Finding campaign, which has screened over 23 lakh individuals, leading to 219 TB diagnoses. Multisectoral efforts have resulted in 723 panchayats being declared TB-free, showcasing a community-driven approach to health.

