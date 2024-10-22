Norway Diagnoses Clade 2 Mpox Case
A patient in Norway has been diagnosed with the less severe Clade 2 variety of the mpox virus. This has been reported by local broadcasters, citing information from health authorities and Oslo municipality. Clade 2 is considered less threatening compared to Clade 1b, which has caused recent global concerns.
A patient in Norway has been diagnosed with the mpox virus, specifically the Clade 2 variant, as per reports from TV2 and NRK on Tuesday.
Health authorities and Oslo municipality have confirmed the diagnosis, indicating a less severe form of the virus.
Clade 2 is not as threatening as the Clade 1b strain, which has been the focus of recent global health concerns.
