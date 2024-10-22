Innovations in Healthcare: India's New Frontiers Under Modi's Leadership

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has lauded India's progress in healthcare research and development, attributing major strides to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Speaking at the International Conference on Endocrinology at the University of Jammu, Sinha urged scientists to collaborate to achieve groundbreaking discoveries in chronic disease management.

Emphasizing the crucial role of scientific and academic excellence in society's well-being, Sinha stated that India's global contributions, such as its Vaccine Maitri initiative and pandemic management, are shining examples of its capabilities. The conference gathered around 150 participants, including international delegates, to explore cutting-edge advancements in endocrinology.

Sinha also acknowledged the socio-economic reforms and infrastructural growth in Jammu and Kashmir over the past five years under PM Modi's leadership, while commending the University of Jammu's pivotal contributions to education. The Lieutenant Governor unveiled a bust of Brigadier Rajinder Singh and released the conference's abstract book.

(With inputs from agencies.)