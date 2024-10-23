Left Menu

Strategic Imperatives: Balancing Military Goals and Humanitarian Needs in Gaza

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warns that failure to protect civilians in Gaza could result in a generational backlash. Austin emphasizes the importance of addressing humanitarian needs and calls for precise military operations by Israel to prevent increasing insurgency numbers.

Updated: 23-10-2024 20:18 IST
Lloyd Austin

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin cautioned Israel on Wednesday, stating that neglecting civilian safety in Gaza could provoke a new wave of anti-Israel insurgency. Speaking in Rome, Austin emphasized the urgency of addressing humanitarian needs during frequent talks with Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant.

Austin stressed the importance of precise military actions against Hamas to minimize civilian casualties and ensure humanitarian access. He warned that failure to do so could foster long-term resistance against Israel. "It's strategically vital to avoid creating more insurgents," Austin said.

Following Hamas-led violence in Israeli towns, Israel's retaliation has resulted in thousands of Palestinian fatalities. Despite U.S. support for Israel's actions, a confidential letter from Austin and Secretary Blinken urged Israel to take substantial steps to alleviate Gaza's humanitarian crisis or risk potential cuts to U.S. military aid.

