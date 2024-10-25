Department of Agriculture Declares FMD Outbreak Resolved in Several Provinces

The Department of Agriculture has announced the successful containment of the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak in the North West, Free State, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga provinces. Comprehensive testing on quarantined farms in these areas has shown that the FMD virus is no longer present, leading the World Organisation for Animal Health to declare the outbreak in these regions officially closed.

Despite these successes, FMD continues to pose a threat in the KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces, although no new cases have been reported in the past month. Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen expressed his appreciation to farmers and stakeholders for their cooperation in adhering to biosecurity measures that have been instrumental in managing the outbreak.

FMD Situation in the Eastern Cape

In the Eastern Cape’s Humansdorp region, 37 farms have tested positive for FMD. An additional 38 farms were pre-emptively vaccinated to curtail further spread, with approximately 130,000 animals vaccinated across the province. Infected or vaccinated farms remain under strict quarantine with limited movement, permitted only for direct slaughter with State Veterinary approval. To maintain containment, farm owners are required to enforce stringent biosecurity measures, preventing FMD transmission through animals, vehicles, equipment, or people.

On July 26, 2024, a Foot and Mouth Disease Management Area (DMA) was established in the Eastern Cape, covering the Kouga and Kou-Kamma Municipalities. All animal movements in this area are tightly regulated, with State Veterinary permission required for any movement into, within, or out of the DMA. Farms within this DMA are undergoing inspection and testing, with movement restrictions in place until they are declared disease-free. Surveillance around farms on the DMA borders has been completed, confirming no spread beyond the area.

To strengthen quarantine enforcement, the Department of Agriculture is collaborating with law enforcement and Agri-Eastern Cape. Those who breach DMA or quarantine restrictions face legal repercussions, and the public is encouraged to report any biosecurity violations.

In East London, the FMD outbreak has been successfully contained. The Department has extended its gratitude to affected farmers for their vigilant biosecurity practices, which have prevented further spread. Farms in this area are implementing controlled slaughter at designated abattoirs to handle affected animals safely, ensuring that only safe products are released to local markets. While meat from FMD-restricted farms cannot be exported due to certification limitations, it remains safe for domestic consumption.

Tightened Biosecurity and Control Measures Nationwide

To contain FMD across South Africa, the department has designated three abattoirs for the slaughter of cloven-hoofed animals from quarantined farms. In preparation for the holiday season, holidaymakers in affected areas are advised to respect quarantine restrictions by avoiding entry onto restricted farms, as live animals and animal products are prohibited from moving off these properties.

Further reinforcing these measures, the July 2024 Gazette Notice mandates that all movements of cloven-hoofed livestock in South Africa be accompanied by a health declaration from the owner, attesting to the animals' health at the time of movement. This requirement has been in effect since October 2022, emphasizing the importance of minimizing animal movements to help identify and quarantine potentially undetected cases.

The Department urges livestock farmers across the country to limit animal movements and strictly observe biosecurity measures. The incubation period of FMD is particularly significant, as animals may shed the virus without showing visible symptoms, underscoring the importance of vigilant preventive steps. The Animal Diseases Act requires animal owners and managers to prevent infection and contain disease spread through stringent biosecurity protocols.

The Department outlined the following biosecurity measures for farmers:

Quarantine Newly Introduced Animals: Cattle, sheep, or goats newly introduced to a farm must be kept isolated for at least 28 days.

Require Health Declarations: Only introduce animals from known, FMD-free farms and with valid health declarations.

Prevent Nose-to-Nose Contact: Ensure no contact between farm animals and external animals.

Secure Farm Boundaries: Limit access for people and vehicles to reduce contamination risk.

Control Personnel Movements: Ensure farm personnel avoid contact with external animals and follow sanitation protocols.

Implement Thorough Sanitation Practices: Provide visitors and personnel with clean clothing, and washing facilities, and require disinfection of vehicles and farming tools brought onto the property.

Regular Consultations with Veterinarians: Work closely with private and State Veterinarians to continuously improve biosecurity measures.

Monitor for Clinical Symptoms: Immediately report signs such as excessive salivation, blisters, limping, or hoof lesions to local State Veterinarians, ensuring such animals are not moved under any circumstances.

The Department of Agriculture reiterates the significance of rigorous biosecurity practices in safeguarding South Africa’s livestock industry.