Microbiome's Role in Managing Stress and Body Clock Uncovered

Recent research has uncovered the vital role microbes residing in the human gut play in managing stress by aligning with the body's natural circadian rhythms, also known as its biological clock.

Scientists at University College Cork in Ireland have discovered that the vast array of microorganisms constituting the gut microbiome can manipulate the production of stress hormones in a time-dependent manner.

The study's findings, published in Cell Metabolism, emphasize the importance of a healthy gut in maintaining regular day-night rhythms of stress hormone production, a factor closely linked to mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

