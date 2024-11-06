Life-Saving Surgery: Giant Tumour Removed from African Woman in Gurgaon

Medical professionals at a Gurgaon hospital have performed a significant surgical achievement by removing a nine-kilogram cancerous tumour from the abdomen of a 55-year-old African patient. The challenging three-hour procedure took place at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram.

Dr. Amit Javed, the Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology who led this complex surgery, revealed the tumour had caused severe abdominal pain over several months. The patient had been unable to obtain treatment in Africa due to the tumour's size and associated surgical risks.

Through extensive imaging, doctors discovered that the tumour was compressing the patient's critical organs. Despite its daunting size and unknown origin, the team successfully excised what was later identified as a gastrointestinal stromal tumour, allowing the patient to recover smoothly.

