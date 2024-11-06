Left Menu

Life-Saving Surgery: Giant Tumour Removed from African Woman in Gurgaon

In a groundbreaking medical feat, doctors in Gurgaon removed a nine-kilogram cancerous tumour from a 55-year-old African woman. The tumour, compressing multiple vital organs, had previously been deemed too risky for surgery. Successful removal has allowed her to recover well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:12 IST
Life-Saving Surgery: Giant Tumour Removed from African Woman in Gurgaon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Medical professionals at a Gurgaon hospital have performed a significant surgical achievement by removing a nine-kilogram cancerous tumour from the abdomen of a 55-year-old African patient. The challenging three-hour procedure took place at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram.

Dr. Amit Javed, the Director of Gastrointestinal Oncology who led this complex surgery, revealed the tumour had caused severe abdominal pain over several months. The patient had been unable to obtain treatment in Africa due to the tumour's size and associated surgical risks.

Through extensive imaging, doctors discovered that the tumour was compressing the patient's critical organs. Despite its daunting size and unknown origin, the team successfully excised what was later identified as a gastrointestinal stromal tumour, allowing the patient to recover smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024