Long Shadow of Premature Birth: Impact on Education and Earnings
A new study reveals that individuals born prematurely face significant socio-economic challenges up to the age of 30. Findings include a lower likelihood of higher education enrollment, reduced graduation rates, and diminished income, urging the need for long-term support and awareness.
A recent study underscores the lingering impact of premature birth on an individual's life, with socio-economic disadvantages extending well into young adulthood. The research indicates that those born preterm are statistically less likely to pursue higher education and face reduced earning potential.
Conducted by researchers including experts from The Hospital for Sick Children in Canada, the study examined data from 24 lakh individuals born between 1990 and 1996. Findings highlight that preterm births account for 10 per cent of global births and are significant contributors to infant mortality.
The study advocates for expanded social and educational support for preterm-born individuals, stressing the importance of government and societal intervention to ensure equal opportunities for this at-risk population. "Recognizing the long-term socioeconomic impact of preterm birth is essential for policy development," emphasized study author Petros Pechlivanoglou.
