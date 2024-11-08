Left Menu

From Pulse to Profits: Key Developments in Global Health

The U.S. FDA approved J&J's heart device, urged discontinuing phenylephrine in cold remedies, and assessed bird flu risks. Africa seeks U.S. vaccine commitment. Grifols and Moderna report promising earnings. Disparities in food health assessed globally. Solventum raised forecasts on strong sales. Sudan faces health crisis amid conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. FDA has approved Johnson & Johnson's new heart device, Varipulse, for treating abnormal heart rhythms, marking a significant advancement in cardiovascular technology.

Africa's health body is urging the Trump administration to uphold prior U.S. vaccine commitments, with Biden previously pledging $500 million and one million vaccine doses for mpox outbreak control.

In other health developments, Grifols and Moderna report earnings success, despite challenges. The FDA calls for the removal of phenylephrine from cold medications, citing inefficacy, while global disparities in food product healthfulness are highlighted in a recent report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

