From Pulse to Profits: Key Developments in Global Health

The U.S. FDA has approved Johnson & Johnson's new heart device, Varipulse, for treating abnormal heart rhythms, marking a significant advancement in cardiovascular technology.

Africa's health body is urging the Trump administration to uphold prior U.S. vaccine commitments, with Biden previously pledging $500 million and one million vaccine doses for mpox outbreak control.

In other health developments, Grifols and Moderna report earnings success, despite challenges. The FDA calls for the removal of phenylephrine from cold medications, citing inefficacy, while global disparities in food product healthfulness are highlighted in a recent report.

