Wall Street Surge: Earnings and Trade Optimism Spark Market Rally

U.S. stocks rose significantly on Tuesday as positive quarterly earnings reports and improved U.S.-China trade relations optimism lifted market spirits. Gains extended as President Trump signaled potential tariff relaxations following trade deals with China. Major indexes closed notably higher, with financial and consumer discretionary sectors leading the rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 04:41 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 04:41 IST
U.S. stocks made a notable comeback on Tuesday, fueled by a series of positive quarterly earnings and hints at easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Traders showed enthusiasm, notably after President Donald Trump backed off from his critical stance on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump indicated a softer approach in trade negotiations with China, promising significant reductions in tariffs on Chinese imports, albeit not to zero. Following these remarks, the S&P 500 futures surged nearly 2%, with tech giants Amazon and Nvidia gaining 3% each, and Apple rising 2% in after-hours trading.

Tuesday's market rally saw all three major U.S. indexes climb over 2.5%. Investors appeared to look beyond Trump's earlier criticisms of Powell, focusing instead on potential easing trade tensions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments fortifying the prospect of resolving tariff disputes further helped propel market dynamics positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

