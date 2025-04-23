Wall Street Surge: Earnings and Trade Optimism Spark Market Rally

U.S. stocks made a notable comeback on Tuesday, fueled by a series of positive quarterly earnings and hints at easing U.S.-China trade tensions. Traders showed enthusiasm, notably after President Donald Trump backed off from his critical stance on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Trump indicated a softer approach in trade negotiations with China, promising significant reductions in tariffs on Chinese imports, albeit not to zero. Following these remarks, the S&P 500 futures surged nearly 2%, with tech giants Amazon and Nvidia gaining 3% each, and Apple rising 2% in after-hours trading.

Tuesday's market rally saw all three major U.S. indexes climb over 2.5%. Investors appeared to look beyond Trump's earlier criticisms of Powell, focusing instead on potential easing trade tensions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments fortifying the prospect of resolving tariff disputes further helped propel market dynamics positively.

