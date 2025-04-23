World Economic Forum Investigates Founder Klaus Schwab Amid Allegations

The World Economic Forum launched an investigation into its founder Klaus Schwab following allegations of misconduct made in a whistleblower letter. The organization announced the inquiry shortly after Schwab's sudden resignation as chairman.

The Wall Street Journal disclosed the whistleblower claims, which include concerns over governance and workplace culture at the WEF. Allegations suggest that Schwab's family improperly mixed personal and forum resources.

The WEF maintains that these claims are unproven and awaits the investigation's results. The Schwab family denies all allegations and plans legal action against the whistleblower and anyone spreading the claims.

