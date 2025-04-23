Left Menu

World Economic Forum Investigates Founder Klaus Schwab Amid Allegations

The World Economic Forum has initiated an investigation into founder Klaus Schwab after a whistleblower letter alleged misconduct. The allegations concern governance and workplace culture, including claims of inappropriate mixing of personal and forum resources. Schwab denies the claims and plans to sue those responsible for the letter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 04:34 IST
Klaus Schwab

The World Economic Forum launched an investigation into its founder Klaus Schwab following allegations of misconduct made in a whistleblower letter. The organization announced the inquiry shortly after Schwab's sudden resignation as chairman.

The Wall Street Journal disclosed the whistleblower claims, which include concerns over governance and workplace culture at the WEF. Allegations suggest that Schwab's family improperly mixed personal and forum resources.

The WEF maintains that these claims are unproven and awaits the investigation's results. The Schwab family denies all allegations and plans legal action against the whistleblower and anyone spreading the claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

