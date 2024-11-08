Left Menu

Innovative Health Solutions: Bridging Medicine and Engineering in Assam

Assam's initiative to connect medical and engineering fields through the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) aims to foster innovation in healthcare. In partnership with IIT-Guwahati, the project focuses on reducing import reliance and enhancing regional healthcare through a new campus featuring a super-speciality hospital and research facilities.

Updated: 08-11-2024 17:54 IST
In an effort to merge medical and engineering disciplines, Assam's Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota, praised the launch of the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII), a collaborative venture by IIT-Guwahati and the state government. The initiative seeks to create an ecosystem for indigenous healthcare technologies.

During a symposium at IIT-Guwahati, Kota highlighted the critical role of this collaboration in advancing healthcare innovation in the Northeast. The event united doctors and scientists to explore the latest healthcare technologies, marking a significant step towards fostering homegrown solutions.

The Assam government and IIT-Guwahati are spearheading the development of a pioneering AAHII campus with a 400-bed super-speciality teaching hospital and six research centers. This project targets reducing healthcare import reliance and aims for a self-reliant healthcare ecosystem in the region.

