Healing in Havens: The Resilient Journey of Palestinian Children in Lebanon

Zarifa Nawfal's family fled Gaza for Lebanon, seeking medical care for her severely wounded daughter. The Mediterranean Sea, once a symbol of peace for the family, now encapsulates the turmoil they left behind.

Halima, Nawfal's daughter, survived a missile strike in Gaza but needed critical medical attention that brought them to Lebanon. Amid ongoing regional strife, Lebanon became both refuge and reminder of Gaza's own conflict.

As Lebanon faces escalating violence, the Ghassan Abu Sitta Fund continues its medical mission, treating wounded Palestinian children. However, the war-torn environment limits further patient intake, shifting focus toward local casualties. These relentless conflicts underline that children remain the primary victims of war's horrors.

(With inputs from agencies.)