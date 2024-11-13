Left Menu

Healing in Havens: The Resilient Journey of Palestinian Children in Lebanon

Zarifa Nawfal, a Gazan mother, sought refuge in Lebanon for her injured daughter, Halima, through a medical program. Despite escaping Gaza's violence, Nawfal found Lebanon embroiled in conflict. She remains steadfast, refusing evacuation, as the program adapts to treat wounded Lebanese children amid escalating tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 13-11-2024 10:43 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 10:43 IST
Healing in Havens: The Resilient Journey of Palestinian Children in Lebanon
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Zarifa Nawfal's family fled Gaza for Lebanon, seeking medical care for her severely wounded daughter. The Mediterranean Sea, once a symbol of peace for the family, now encapsulates the turmoil they left behind.

Halima, Nawfal's daughter, survived a missile strike in Gaza but needed critical medical attention that brought them to Lebanon. Amid ongoing regional strife, Lebanon became both refuge and reminder of Gaza's own conflict.

As Lebanon faces escalating violence, the Ghassan Abu Sitta Fund continues its medical mission, treating wounded Palestinian children. However, the war-torn environment limits further patient intake, shifting focus toward local casualties. These relentless conflicts underline that children remain the primary victims of war's horrors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024