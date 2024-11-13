Violence in the Wards: Oncologist Stabbed Amid Treatment Dispute

An unsettling incident occurred at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital, where a respected medical oncologist was stabbed by a patient's son allegedly due to treatment grievances. The suspect attacked Dr. Balaji Jagannathan within the outpatient department.

The attack has ignited protests from medical staff demanding better security, while the government assures measures to prevent future occurrences. A detailed investigation has been ordered, and the suspect has been arrested.

The hospital, now under heightened security, faces scrutiny while broader implications regarding healthcare professionals' safety are addressed. Government officials and opposition parties have responded with strong reactions to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)