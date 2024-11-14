Viral Surrogacy Story Sparks Debate on Women's Rights in China

In China, a young woman's story about her experience in illegal surrogacy has garnered widespread attention on social media, igniting a fervent dialogue on women's rights and social inequality. The 22-year-old's account comes at a time when Chinese authorities are challenged by a declining birth rate, prompting measures to create a 'birth-friendly' society.

Zhang Jing, who detailed her ordeal on state-backed media, explained how financial desperation led her to donate eggs and agree to surrogacy, until complications forced her to terminate the pregnancy. Her plight, shared under the hashtag '#2000s-born Surrogate Miscarriage Girl Speaks Out#,' resonated with millions online, with many voices condemning surrogacy as commodifying women.

The viral reaction calls for intensified crackdowns on illegal surrogacy, with some fearing that lax enforcement could pave the way for more serious crimes like organ trafficking. As the debate intensifies, the incident highlights China's broader demographic challenges and potential social ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)