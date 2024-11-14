Breakthrough in Cardiac Care: Leadless Pacemaker Transforms Patient's Life

A pioneering surgery at a Delhi hospital has successfully treated a 75-year-old woman diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome, a condition impairing the heart's natural pacemaker function due to age. The private hospital in Delhi employed a cutting-edge leadless pacemaker to address the patient's health issues.

Dr. Vanita Arora, a renowned expert in cardiac electrophysiology, performed the procedure at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. She revealed that the patient had been suffering from fatigue, energy loss, and presyncope before her diagnosis. Given the patient's history of diabetes, hypertension, and recurrent urinary tract infections, traditional pacemaker surgery posed high risks.

The AVEIR VR ABBOTT leadless pacemaker, used through a minimally invasive transvenous approach, obviated the need for incisions and device pockets, thus minimizing infection chances. Hospital MD Shivakumar Pattabhiraman emphasized the technology's potential to drastically cut infection risks, particularly in patients with multiple health concerns. The surgery, performed on November 11, enabled the woman to return to her regular activities, underscoring the procedure's success.

