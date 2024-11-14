Left Menu

Breakthrough in Cardiac Care: Leadless Pacemaker Transforms Patient's Life

A 75-year-old woman suffering from sick sinus syndrome has successfully undergone a breakthrough leadless pacemaker implant at a Delhi hospital. This minimally invasive procedure significantly reduces infection risks, offering new hope for patients with complex health conditions. The patient's health improved drastically, resuming her daily routine post-surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:31 IST
Breakthrough in Cardiac Care: Leadless Pacemaker Transforms Patient's Life
  • Country:
  • India

A pioneering surgery at a Delhi hospital has successfully treated a 75-year-old woman diagnosed with sick sinus syndrome, a condition impairing the heart's natural pacemaker function due to age. The private hospital in Delhi employed a cutting-edge leadless pacemaker to address the patient's health issues.

Dr. Vanita Arora, a renowned expert in cardiac electrophysiology, performed the procedure at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. She revealed that the patient had been suffering from fatigue, energy loss, and presyncope before her diagnosis. Given the patient's history of diabetes, hypertension, and recurrent urinary tract infections, traditional pacemaker surgery posed high risks.

The AVEIR VR ABBOTT leadless pacemaker, used through a minimally invasive transvenous approach, obviated the need for incisions and device pockets, thus minimizing infection chances. Hospital MD Shivakumar Pattabhiraman emphasized the technology's potential to drastically cut infection risks, particularly in patients with multiple health concerns. The surgery, performed on November 11, enabled the woman to return to her regular activities, underscoring the procedure's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024