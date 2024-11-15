Advocates Push for Affordable Mpox Test Pricing Amid Rising Cases

Global health advocates have called on Cepheid, the maker of a key mpox diagnostic test, to reduce its price from $20 to $5 to increase accessibility in poorer nations like the Democratic Republic of Congo. These countries are struggling with low testing rates due to the prohibitive costs.

Mpox, declared a global public health emergency by the WHO over the summer, has seen a spread from Congo to bordering countries. The disease, which can cause flu-like symptoms, pus-filled lesions, and can be fatal, is exacerbated by low testing capacity in Congo—a major challenge given the rising trend in cases across Africa.

Activist groups such as Public Citizen and Medecins Sans Frontieres have urged Cepheid to lower prices and prioritize African nations in need of the test. Though Cepheid stated they are increasing test production and prioritizing orders from necessary areas, the specific discount details were not disclosed, leaving advocates pressing for a $5 price based on production costs.

