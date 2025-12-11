Global Health at Crossroads: WHO Pleads US Reconsideration

The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging the United States to reconsider its impending withdrawal, stressing the potential global implications of the decision. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the significance of U.S. involvement in international health security, particularly in managing future pandemics.

The move, scheduled to take effect in January 2026, is a result of former President Donald Trump's criticisms of WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and perceived biases. Despite these criticisms, Tedros highlighted WHO's ongoing efforts to implement reforms, addressing U.S. concerns through cost-cutting measures and organizational transparency.

Tedros acknowledged the historical financial contributions of the U.S. to WHO, recommending a reduction to avoid dependency on a single donor. Despite political tensions, he noted that U.S. health officials have continued to access critical information, underlining WHO's commitment to safeguarding global and American public health.