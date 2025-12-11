Global Health at Crossroads: WHO Pleads US Reconsideration
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urges the U.S. to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the organization. The withdrawal, slated for January 2026, raises concerns over global health security and future outbreak coordination. Tedros defends WHO's reform efforts and suggests reducing U.S. financial dependency.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is urging the United States to reconsider its impending withdrawal, stressing the potential global implications of the decision. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized the significance of U.S. involvement in international health security, particularly in managing future pandemics.
The move, scheduled to take effect in January 2026, is a result of former President Donald Trump's criticisms of WHO's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and perceived biases. Despite these criticisms, Tedros highlighted WHO's ongoing efforts to implement reforms, addressing U.S. concerns through cost-cutting measures and organizational transparency.
Tedros acknowledged the historical financial contributions of the U.S. to WHO, recommending a reduction to avoid dependency on a single donor. Despite political tensions, he noted that U.S. health officials have continued to access critical information, underlining WHO's commitment to safeguarding global and American public health.