Tragedy at Jhansi Medical College: Brave Acts and Broken Hearts

A devastating fire at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Jhansi Medical College claimed the lives of 10 newborns, leaving many families in grief. The incident, caused by a suspected electrical short circuit, also injured 16 infants. Acts of bravery were seen amidst the chaos.

Jhansi | Updated: 16-11-2024 19:42 IST
A tragic incident occurred at the Jhansi Medical College's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where a fire broke out, claiming the lives of 10 newborns on Friday night. The fire, suspected to be caused by an electrical short circuit, resulted in 16 critically injured infants.

Heart-wrenching scenes unfolded as parents, many of them young mothers, clung to each other in sorrow outside the children's ward. Amidst the chaos, Yakub Mansuri managed to rescue several newborns, though his own daughters were lost in the horrifying blaze.

The Uttar Pradesh government responded by announcing a Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for the families of the deceased, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences and pledged further financial aid to support the grieving families.

