E Coli Outbreak Triggers Nationwide Carrot Recall
A widespread outbreak of E coli linked to organic carrots has infected 39 people across 18 states, resulting in one death. Sold by Grimmway Farms, the recalled carrots have been pulled from stores. The CDC advises against consumption of these carrots as E coli can cause severe health issues.
A significant outbreak of E coli infection, traced back to organic carrots, has affected 39 individuals in 18 states, with one fatality reported. The affected carrots, marketed by Grimmway Farms, have led to 15 hospitalizations according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In response, Grimmway Farms has issued a recall of their bagged whole and baby organic carrots. The CDC warns consumers to avoid eating these recalled products and to check their refrigerators and freezers for any remaining stock, urging disposal of any carrots matching the recall description.
Occurring amid a series of E coli outbreaks in recent months, this incident highlights ongoing challenges in controlling this bacterial infection despite an overall safe food supply. The FDA highlights symptoms such as severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting, urging medical consultation for severe cases, especially in vulnerable populations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
