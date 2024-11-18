Left Menu

Health Crises Unfold: From Bankruptcy to Outbreaks

The health sector is facing various challenges, from major corporate bankruptcy to dengue outbreaks and health-related issues. CareMax filed for Chapter 11; Bangladesh is grappling with dengue deaths; California confirmed a rare mpox case; UK reported bird flu cases, and the US linked E. coli infections to carrots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 10:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 10:29 IST
Health Crises Unfold: From Bankruptcy to Outbreaks

CareMax, a prominent medical service provider operating 56 centers across several US states, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, with debts overtaking assets by over $300 million. The restructuring comes amid a challenging economic climate for healthcare providers.

Bangladesh is experiencing its deadliest dengue outbreak, with more than 400 fatalities as the nation struggles with increased infection rates due to weather changes. Hospitals, particularly in dense urban areas, are overwhelmed with incoming dengue patients.

In the United States, California registered its first case of clade I mpox, owing to a traveler from Eastern Africa. Meanwhile, a bird flu outbreak was confirmed in the UK, necessitating a poultry cull, and E. coli infections linked to carrots in the US have resulted in one death and numerous illnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024