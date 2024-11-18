Health Crises Unfold: From Bankruptcy to Outbreaks

CareMax, a prominent medical service provider operating 56 centers across several US states, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, with debts overtaking assets by over $300 million. The restructuring comes amid a challenging economic climate for healthcare providers.

Bangladesh is experiencing its deadliest dengue outbreak, with more than 400 fatalities as the nation struggles with increased infection rates due to weather changes. Hospitals, particularly in dense urban areas, are overwhelmed with incoming dengue patients.

In the United States, California registered its first case of clade I mpox, owing to a traveler from Eastern Africa. Meanwhile, a bird flu outbreak was confirmed in the UK, necessitating a poultry cull, and E. coli infections linked to carrots in the US have resulted in one death and numerous illnesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)