Anganwadi Meal Sickness: 16 Children Affected in Madhya Pradesh

In a concerning incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, 16 children became ill after consuming food at a local anganwadi, an official reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the children experienced abdominal cramps and started vomiting after eating kheer puri at the rural child care centre located in Gopalpura village.

Dr. Mahendra Jharia, a medical officer at Kalyanpura Community Health Centre, stated, "16 children fell ill after eating kheer-puri at Vasunia Faliya Anganwadi in Gopalpura. They started vomiting and complained of stomachache two hours after eating and were taken to the hospital at 5 PM." Monitoring of their health is ongoing, with some children showing signs of dehydration.

