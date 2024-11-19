Left Menu

Anganwadi Meal Sickness: 16 Children Affected in Madhya Pradesh

Sixteen children fell ill after consuming food at an anganwadi in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district. Experiencing abdominal cramps and vomiting two hours post-meal, they were taken to the hospital. The incident occurred in Gopalpura village, and officials are monitoring their health condition closely, noting dehydration in some cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a concerning incident in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, 16 children became ill after consuming food at a local anganwadi, an official reported on Tuesday.

According to reports, the children experienced abdominal cramps and started vomiting after eating kheer puri at the rural child care centre located in Gopalpura village.

Dr. Mahendra Jharia, a medical officer at Kalyanpura Community Health Centre, stated, "16 children fell ill after eating kheer-puri at Vasunia Faliya Anganwadi in Gopalpura. They started vomiting and complained of stomachache two hours after eating and were taken to the hospital at 5 PM." Monitoring of their health is ongoing, with some children showing signs of dehydration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

