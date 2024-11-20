Dollar Regains Strength Amidst Political and Economic Shifts

The U.S. dollar surged on Wednesday, reviving its post-election momentum after a brief decline as markets await further details on President-elect Donald Trump's policies. Meanwhile, the Japanese yen slipped as demand for safe-haven assets waned.

Following a short-lived boost due to geopolitical worries, including Russia's stance on nuclear war, the yen fell to 155.815 against the dollar. Market experts suggest this could prompt a policy shift from the Bank of Japan.

The dollar index climbed 0.5%, counteracting recent losses, bolstered by expectations of fiscal spending and policy changes under Trump's leadership. Investors remain watchful of upcoming Fed decisions and Trump's Cabinet appointments.

