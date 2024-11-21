Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Amidst Chaos: The Aftermath of the Medical College Fire

Twenty-one children have been discharged following a destructive fire in the neonatal intensive care unit at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, where 39 were rescued. Ten children died from suffocation or burns, and five more died later. Ten are still being treated, with two in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:56 IST
Heroic Rescue Amidst Chaos: The Aftermath of the Medical College Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of last week's harrowing fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, twenty-one children out of thirty-nine rescued have now been discharged post-treatment, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The blaze erupted in the neonatal intensive care unit on November 15, where forty-nine infants were receiving care. Tragically, ten lost their lives due to suffocation and burns.

Subsequently, five more children succumbed to their injuries, while ten continue to undergo treatment, including three in a private facility. Notably, two remain in a critical condition at the college hospital, battling severe health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024