Heroic Rescue Amidst Chaos: The Aftermath of the Medical College Fire
Twenty-one children have been discharged following a destructive fire in the neonatal intensive care unit at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, where 39 were rescued. Ten children died from suffocation or burns, and five more died later. Ten are still being treated, with two in critical condition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhansi | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In the wake of last week's harrowing fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, twenty-one children out of thirty-nine rescued have now been discharged post-treatment, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The blaze erupted in the neonatal intensive care unit on November 15, where forty-nine infants were receiving care. Tragically, ten lost their lives due to suffocation and burns.
Subsequently, five more children succumbed to their injuries, while ten continue to undergo treatment, including three in a private facility. Notably, two remain in a critical condition at the college hospital, battling severe health challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
