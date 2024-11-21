Heroic Rescue Amidst Chaos: The Aftermath of the Medical College Fire

In the wake of last week's harrowing fire at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College, twenty-one children out of thirty-nine rescued have now been discharged post-treatment, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The blaze erupted in the neonatal intensive care unit on November 15, where forty-nine infants were receiving care. Tragically, ten lost their lives due to suffocation and burns.

Subsequently, five more children succumbed to their injuries, while ten continue to undergo treatment, including three in a private facility. Notably, two remain in a critical condition at the college hospital, battling severe health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)