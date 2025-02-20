Revolutionizing Spinal Care: The Future is Robotic
Spinal disorders impact various age groups worldwide, with significant conditions like low back pain and spinal stenosis. Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, organized a program to raise awareness about spinal health by engaging leading specialists. Robotics in spine surgery enhances precision and outcomes, pioneering new standards in minimally invasive techniques.
Spinal disorders remain a major global health issue, with low back pain affecting a significant portion of the population, particularly those over 50. Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru has launched an initiative aimed at increasing awareness and providing guidance on managing these issues.
The event, part of the Manipal Community Care Program held at Bankura, featured interactive sessions with spine specialists, including Dr. S. Vidyadhara and Dr. Abhishek Soni, who discussed the latest therapies and advanced management techniques. Attendees included 65 members from various community associations.
Underlining the importance of robotics, Dr. Vidyadhara emphasized its impact on surgery outcomes, while Dr. Balamurugan and Dr. Soni highlighted advancements in minimally invasive techniques and regenerative therapies. The integration of robotics and AI is transforming spine surgery by enhancing precision, reducing recovery times, and improving patient quality of life.
