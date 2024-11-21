Miracle Heart Transplant Saves Infant's Life in Bengaluru

A hospital in Bengaluru successfully conducted a rare heart transplant on a 10-month-old infant, offering the child a renewed chance at life. This groundbreaking surgery was executed in August, and the baby was released in October with notable progress, as reported by the hospital on Thursday.

The infant, afflicted with end-stage heart failure due to Restrictive Cardiomyopathy (RCM), underwent the life-saving procedure at Narayana Health City. This significant medical achievement highlights a milestone in Indian healthcare history.

Faced with rapid deterioration including severe jaundice and weight loss, the child's family sought help at Narayana Health City, where Dr. Shashiraj and his expert team evaluated the situation. They determined that a heart transplant was essential and, fortunately, a compatible donor heart was found from a 2.5-year-old within 72 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)