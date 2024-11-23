Left Menu

Canada Confirms First Case of Clade I MPOX

The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed the country's first case of Clade I MPOX in Manitoba. The agency is collaborating with local health authorities. Despite the confirmed case, the risk to the general population remains low, and health officials continue to monitor the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 09:57 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 09:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has officially confirmed the first instance of Clade I MPOX in the nation, identifying the case in Manitoba.

Authorities are actively working in tandem with Manitoba's public health officials to address the situation and ensure safety.

Though the case has emerged, the agency assures the public that the risk level remains low while they continuously monitor developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

