STAR Hospitals Launches Advanced Liver Institute in Hyderabad

In a groundbreaking development for liver healthcare, STAR Hospitals has announced the launch of the STAR Liver Institute at its campus in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. Inaugurated by the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the institute signals a new era in advanced liver care and transplantation.

The event gathered notable healthcare professionals including Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Dr. Ravindranath, Dr. Mettu Srinivas Reddy, and Dr. Ramesh Kancharla. Together, they highlighted the institute's goal of setting new benchmarks in liver healthcare, amidst growing concerns over liver disease due to lifestyle factors.

Focusing on awareness, early diagnosis, and affordable care, the STAR Liver Institute offers advanced diagnostic tools and comprehensive treatment options, including liver transplants. The institute is poised to make high-quality liver care accessible to all, ensuring no one is denied necessary life-saving interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)