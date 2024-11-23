Left Menu

STAR Hospitals Launches Advanced Liver Institute in Hyderabad

STAR Hospitals launched the STAR Liver Institute at Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, aiming to advance liver care and transplantation. Inaugurated by filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the institute focuses on awareness, early diagnosis, and affordable care, addressing rising liver health concerns. It offers comprehensive services, targeting high-quality, accessible liver treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:10 IST
STAR Hospitals Launches Advanced Liver Institute in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development for liver healthcare, STAR Hospitals has announced the launch of the STAR Liver Institute at its campus in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad. Inaugurated by the renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli, the institute signals a new era in advanced liver care and transplantation.

The event gathered notable healthcare professionals including Dr. Gopichand Mannam, Dr. Ramesh Gudapati, Dr. Ravindranath, Dr. Mettu Srinivas Reddy, and Dr. Ramesh Kancharla. Together, they highlighted the institute's goal of setting new benchmarks in liver healthcare, amidst growing concerns over liver disease due to lifestyle factors.

Focusing on awareness, early diagnosis, and affordable care, the STAR Liver Institute offers advanced diagnostic tools and comprehensive treatment options, including liver transplants. The institute is poised to make high-quality liver care accessible to all, ensuring no one is denied necessary life-saving interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024