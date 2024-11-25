Left Menu

Tourist Tragedy: Methanol Poisoning in Laos Sparks Outrage and Action

A methanol poisoning incident in Vang Vieng, Laos, has resulted in six tourist deaths, including citizens from Australia, Denmark, the UK, and the US. A New Zealand citizen was also affected but survived. Countries are urging stricter safety measures and advising travelers to exercise caution when consuming local beverages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 06:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 06:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic event, methanol poisoning in the tourist hotspot of Vang Vieng, Laos, has led to the deaths of six tourists, sparking a call for justice. Victims include nationals from Australia, Denmark, the UK, and the US, and a New Zealand citizen narrowly escaped a similar fate.

The New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok confirmed that one of their citizens had been poisoned but managed to return home safely. Meanwhile, families of Australian victims, including 19-year-old Bianca Jones, demand stringent action to prevent recurrence.

In response, Laos officials have promised investigations and prosecutions, supported by warnings from foreign governments. Methanol, a highly toxic substance, poses a threat when used illicitly in alcoholic beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

