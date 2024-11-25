Tragic Turn: Fatal Chickpea Incident in Bulandshahr
In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, contaminated roasted chickpeas led to the deaths of two family members and serious illness in two others. Officials are investigating the source of the chickpeas, which were purchased locally. A Food Department team is probing the quality and origins of the product.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-11-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 17:59 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bulandshahr's Barwala village as two family members died after consuming roasted chickpeas purchased from a local market.
The victims began vomiting shortly after eating the chickpeas, which were bought in the nearby Daulatpur market, according to a family relative.
Authorities have launched a thorough investigation, with the Food Department deploying a team to examine the quality and source of the potentially contaminated chickpeas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
