Tragic Turn: Fatal Chickpea Incident in Bulandshahr

A tragic incident unfolded in Bulandshahr's Barwala village as two family members died after consuming roasted chickpeas purchased from a local market.

The victims began vomiting shortly after eating the chickpeas, which were bought in the nearby Daulatpur market, according to a family relative.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation, with the Food Department deploying a team to examine the quality and source of the potentially contaminated chickpeas.

(With inputs from agencies.)