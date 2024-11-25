Republicans Aim for Tax Cuts Amid Rising Debt Concerns

Donald Trump's Republicans are setting the stage for significant tax slashes and trade policy overhauls with their newly gained control of Congress. This aggressive agenda, however, faces a daunting hurdle in the form of the burgeoning Treasury debt market, now at a staggering $28 trillion.

As the market signals potential perils, rising interest rates for mortgages and loans are adding pressure on an already strained federal budget. The appointment of hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as Treasury secretary might offer some stability, but skepticism remains about whether the proposed cuts can boost revenues sufficiently.

The anticipated $8 trillion cost of the tax agenda over 10 years compels Congressional Republicans to consider spending cuts as part of their financing strategy. With the bond market looming large, many remain hopeful that the resulting economic growth will eventually balance the scales.

