Dollar Surges Amid Trump Tariff Threats: Impact on Global Markets

The financial markets witnessed a surge in the U.S. dollar following President-elect Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, setting the stage for potential trade tensions among these nations.

In response to Trump's comments, the dollar spiked over 2% against the Mexican peso and reached a four-and-a-half-year high against the Canadian dollar, causing shifts in global currency markets.

Analysts suggest this bold move might be a strategic negotiation tactic, while stakeholders closely monitor the evolving trade policies that could reshape international economic dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)