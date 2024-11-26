WHO Hosts Global Oral Health Meeting to Advance Universal Health Coverage and Combat NCDs

The World Health Organization (WHO) is convening a historic global oral health meeting, with delegations from more than 110 countries working together to develop national roadmaps and negotiate a landmark joint declaration on oral health. This meeting marks a critical milestone in the effort to combat oral diseases, which affect an estimated 3.5 billion people globally and are the most common noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) worldwide.

The Bangkok Declaration on Oral Health is expected to outline collective commitments from WHO Member States aimed at accelerating the implementation of the Global Strategy and Action Plan on Oral Health 2023-2030. The goal is to promote the integration of oral health into broader health systems and advance Universal Health Coverage (UHC). This historic event is hosted by the Government of Thailand and serves as a precursor to the 4th UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs scheduled for 2025.

Oral Health: A Fundamental Human Right

At the meeting, WHO leaders and health officials emphasized that oral health is an integral part of overall health, encompassing more than just dental care. Oral diseases, such as dental caries (cavities), gum disease, tooth loss, oral cancer, and conditions like noma and birth defects, can impact essential functions such as eating, breathing, and speaking.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, underscored the global burden of oral diseases and called on countries to prioritize prevention and expand access to affordable oral health services as part of their UHC journey. “Oral health is an important part of well-being, yet millions of people lack access to the services they need to protect and promote their oral health,” Dr. Tedros stated, stressing the urgent need for action.

Thailand's Commitment to Universal Health Coverage

Thailand, hosting the event, reaffirmed its commitment to Universal Health Coverage (UHC), including access to quality oral health services. H.E. Mr Somsak Thepsutin, Minister of Public Health in Thailand, spoke passionately about the importance of oral health in achieving better health outcomes for all. "Oral health is a crucial aspect of overall health, and Thailand is proud to host this landmark global meeting," he said. "Our commitment to UHC includes ensuring that all citizens have access to quality oral health services and promoting prevention through our communities."

New Global Coalition to Strengthen Oral Health Initiatives

The meeting will also witness the launch of a global coalition on oral health, a collaborative effort designed to foster partnerships and amplify the effectiveness of global oral health initiatives. This coalition aims to strengthen collective efforts and expand the reach of oral health programs worldwide.

The Bangkok Declaration on Oral Health will inform the WHO Director-General’s report for the 4th UN High-Level Meeting on NCDs in 2025, helping to ensure that oral health receives better recognition within the global NCD agenda. It emphasizes that access to affordable oral health care must be integrated into primary health care and UHC packages, with a focus on prevention and long-term care.

A Broad Coalition of Stakeholders

The meeting is attended by representatives from UN agencies, international organizations, philanthropic foundations, and civil society organizations, all dedicated to advancing oral health, NCD prevention, and UHC efforts globally. The collective expertise and perspectives of these diverse stakeholders will play a key role in shaping the future of oral health policy and advocacy.

The primary outcome of the meeting will be the Bangkok Declaration on Oral Health, which will set the foundation for national and international efforts to address oral health as a critical component of health systems worldwide. The Declaration calls for urgent action to guarantee oral health as a fundamental human right, ensuring equitable access to care for all populations, particularly those in underserved regions.

In conclusion, the WHO’s first-ever global oral health meeting represents a significant step towards a global framework for oral health that prioritizes prevention, expands access to care, and integrates oral health into the broader health agenda to improve the overall well-being of populations worldwide.