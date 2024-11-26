Unlocking Genetic Clues: South Asians' Early Diabetes Risk

A groundbreaking study by researchers from Queen Mary University in the UK sheds light on the genetic factors contributing to early-onset type 2 diabetes among South Asians. The study, focusing on individuals of Bangladeshi and Pakistani descent, reveals that genetic vulnerabilities, such as reduced insulin production and unhealthy fat distribution, are significant factors.

The research, published in Nature Medicine, utilizes data from the Genes and Health cohort, involving British-Bangladeshi and British-Pakistani participants. By examining nearly 44,000 individuals, the study found genetic signatures associated with insulin deficiency as a primary cause of early diabetes onset and progression.

The findings have major implications for treatment, as personalized approaches could improve therapeutic outcomes. People with high genetic risks were found to respond differently to standard medications, suggesting a need for tailored treatment strategies to effectively manage diabetes and its complications.

