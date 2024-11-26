Transforming Health: India's Prakriti Parikshan Movement Gains Momentum

The Ayush ministry has rolled out an innovative campaign focusing on empowering citizens through understanding their unique 'Ayurvedic Prakriti', or mind-body constitution. Already, 6,828 individuals have taken part in this initiative, which aims to promote personalized preventive health practices nationwide.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 29 during the 9th Ayurveda Day celebrations, the 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' has gained substantial traction. It has seen active participation from 10,737 volunteers driving outreach, with 11,608 people committing to integrating Ayurvedic principles into their daily lives.

The campaign seeks not only to enhance health awareness but also to achieve Guinness World Records for the largest online photo album of 'Prakriti' certificates and most pledges for a health campaign, underscoring its broader impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)