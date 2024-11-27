Evergrande Erupts: Chinese Investors Demand Answers in Coordinated Campaign

Hundreds of Chinese investors demanding answers about the collapse of China Evergrande have launched a coordinated campaign this month, urging authorities to update the public on the failed property developer's situation, insiders revealed to Reuters.

In an unprecedented move, small groups of frustrated investors gathered at three Shenzhen government offices, hoping their cautious approach would not be mistaken for unlawful protest. Despite the court-ordered liquidation being unlikely to change, their actions underscore the persistent dissatisfaction among China's middle-class, impacted by Evergrande's over $300 billion liability failure.

This grassroots campaign reflects broader social tensions in China, where economic contraction has raised social stability concerns. Aware of these tensions, the government is closely monitoring financial disputes and may consider more economic stimulus to mitigate growing discontent, experts suggest.

