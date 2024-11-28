Left Menu

Global Currency Dance: Yen Leads the Charge Amid Dollar Doldrums

The dollar gained slightly after hitting a two-week low during holiday-thinned trading, as markets speculate on a potential Japanese rate hike in December. The yen saw significant gains on this speculation, while other currencies, including the euro and Mexican peso, experienced varying movements influenced by local economic factors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:25 IST
In a week marked by light trading due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the dollar made a modest recovery from a two-week low. Market observers focused on the Japanese yen, which is on track for its strongest weekly performance in nearly three months amid speculation of a rate hike by the Bank of Japan in December.

The yen's improvement, up 1.9% this week, highlights investors' renewed confidence, despite a 0.5% dip to 151.93 per dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index inched up to 106.30 following its steepest monthly fall in four months. As trading activity waned, market dynamics remained centered on currency movements, diverging from economic fundamentals.

Elsewhere, the euro's earlier surge following ECB board member Isabel Schnabel's remarks on gradual rate cuts underscored eurozone complexities, including impending French budget challenges. Emerging markets saw mixed responses, with Mexico's peso rising on migration policy news and Brazil's real tumbling over tax concerns. Investors are closely watching inflation data and geopolitical developments influencing currency trajectories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

