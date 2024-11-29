Left Menu

Australia Implements Controversial Social Media Ban for Under-16s

Australia's new law bans children under 16 from using social media, drawing criticism from tech giants like Meta and TikTok who claim it was rushed. The ban, linked to cyberbullying and self-harm incidents, has sparked debates about its implementation and potential unintended online risks for youths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:36 IST
In a significant move, Australia has passed a controversial law prohibiting youths under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, prompting backlash from major tech companies.

Tech giants, including Meta and TikTok, have voiced concerns over the law, accusing the government of rushing the legislation. They warn it may push young users to riskier online spaces.

The legislation emerged following a parliamentary inquiry into cyberbullying-related harms. While some lawmakers question the link between social media and mental health, Australia remains firm, planning enforcement trials before full implementation by November 2025.

