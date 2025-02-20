Left Menu

TikTok's Trust & Safety Unit Faces Global Restructuring

TikTok is undergoing a global restructuring of its trust and safety unit, with staff layoffs across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Operations head Adam Presser informed employees, while the app's uncertain future in the US looms amid national security concerns.

TikTok has begun laying off employees in its trust and safety unit as part of a global restructuring, sources revealed on Thursday. The unit, which is responsible for content moderation, has faced cuts in teams across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Operations head Adam Presser notified staff about the layoffs through a memo on Thursday, two sources confirmed. The popular short video app's position in the United States remains unstable, following a brief service disruption and potential regulatory pressures due to national security concerns involving its Chinese owner, ByteDance.

As part of ongoing changes and a strategic shift toward greater use of AI, TikTok had already made significant workforce reductions, including a wave of layoffs affecting hundreds of employees globally, notably in Malaysia. Despite the uncertainties, TikTok emphasizes its commitment to trust and safety with 40,000 professionals worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

