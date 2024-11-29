Ayushman Bharat: Empowering Seniors with Healthcare Access

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has issued approximately 14 lakh Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to senior citizens aged 70 years and above, as stated by the government in Parliament on Friday.

The scheme currently encompasses about six crore individuals, including 4.5 crore families with senior beneficiaries, according to Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav. The total number of Ayushman cards issued under the scheme has reached around 35.89 crore by October 31, post its 2018 inception.

A three-tier grievance redressal system is active at district, state, and national levels. The scheme covers 1,961 procedures across 27 medical specialties, with a total estimated expenditure of Rs 3,437 crore. Efforts are ongoing to include Odisha, West Bengal, and Delhi in the program.

