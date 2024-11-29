Digital Leap in Immunisation: U-WIN Platform Launches Nationwide

The nationwide deployment of U-WIN, a digital platform for streamlining vaccination services under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), has been concluded, a government announcement in Parliament confirmed.

The U-WIN platform aims to ensure the timely delivery of essential vaccines to pregnant women and children up to 16 years, helping combat 12 preventable diseases, stated Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel.

With an ambitious annual target of reaching 2.9 crore pregnant women and 2.6 crore infants, the implementation of U-WIN involves features such as 'Anytime Access' and 'Anywhere' vaccination services, Ayushman Bharat Health Account generation, automated notifications, and a mobile app for convenient access.

