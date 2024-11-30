Left Menu

Tragic Maternal Deaths Linked to Contaminated IV Solution

The Karnataka Health Department suspects substandard ringer lactate solution was responsible for recent maternal deaths in Ballari. Supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical, the solution's quality was questioned after numerous complications and fatalities during caesarean operations. The withdrawn batches are under scrutiny and testing to ensure patient safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 00:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent maternal deaths in Ballari are suspected to have been caused by substandard ringer lactate solution, according to the Karnataka Health Department. This intravenous solution, used to restore hydration, was supplied by Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical Ltd to the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd.

From November 9 to 11, a surge in maternal deaths was reported at the Ballari district hospital following caesarean operations. Out of 34 caesareans performed during this period, seven patients developed serious complications such as acute kidney injury and multi-organ dysfunction, leading to four fatalities.

A review by medical experts found no negligence by the hospital staff, suggesting the problems might stem from the ringer lactate solution. The suspect batches have been withdrawn for testing to ensure medical safety across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

