Security Scare Hits Indian Cricket Coach Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir, head coach of India's men's cricket team, received threatening emails amid heightened tensions following a terror attack in Kashmir. Authorities are investigating the emails, which originate from a dubious account linked to 'ISIS Kashmir.' Gambhir has previously faced similar threats, prompting increased security measures.
Gautam Gambhir, the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, is at the center of a security alert after receiving threats, Delhi Police confirmed Thursday. The alarming emails coincided with a deadly attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 were killed.
Authorities are actively investigating the emails from a purported 'ISIS Kashmir' account, following a formal complaint lodged at Rajinder Nagar police station. Screenshots of the threats were also provided.
This isn't Gambhir's first encounter with such threats. In 2022, he faced similar intimidations. The Delhi Police, responsible for his protection, are reluctant to disclose specific security measures but assure continued watch over Gambhir's safety.
