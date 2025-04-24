CVS Group PLC Sells Crematoria Operations
CVS Group PLC has announced the sale of its crematoria operations to Anima Care UK Limited in a deal valued at £42.4 million. This strategic move is part of CVS Group PLC's broader plan to streamline its business operations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:59 IST
The disposal aims to streamline CVS Group's operations and focus on its core competencies.
This transaction reflects a broader trend within the industry towards specialization and efficiency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
