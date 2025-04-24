Left Menu

CVS Group PLC Sells Crematoria Operations

CVS Group PLC has announced the sale of its crematoria operations to Anima Care UK Limited in a deal valued at £42.4 million. This strategic move is part of CVS Group PLC's broader plan to streamline its business operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:59 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:59 IST
CVS Group PLC Sells Crematoria Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move, CVS Group PLC has agreed to sell its crematoria operations to Anima Care UK Limited. The proposed deal is valued at £42.4 million, marking a significant restructuring effort by CVS Group.

The disposal aims to streamline CVS Group's operations and focus on its core competencies.

This transaction reflects a broader trend within the industry towards specialization and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025