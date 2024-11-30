President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has proposed a controversial solution to bring an end to the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In a Friday interview, Zelenskiy suggested that offering Ukraine NATO membership for regions under its control might serve as a pathway to de-escalate the 33-month-old war.

The Ukrainian leader was clear in his communication to Sky News that NATO membership should be extended based on Ukraine's internationally recognized borders, rather than just specific territories. By doing so, he believes NATO can help cool down the 'hot stage' of the conflict, providing a more stable geopolitical landscape.

Zelenskiy's remarks underscore the need for a strategic resolution while acknowledging the challenges posed by Russia's territorial control amid the war. The proposal highlights a potential avenue that allows diplomacy and military alliances to play a role in conflict resolution.

