Georgian Protesters Blockade Poti Port in Anti-Government Demonstration

In a significant display of dissent, Georgian anti-government protesters have obstructed an access road leading to the main commercial port in Poti, as reported by the Georgian news agency Interpress on Sunday.

Images circulated reveal demonstrators blocking at least one entrance to the port complex. This protest arises from the ruling party's contentious decision to halt discussions about joining the European Union for a four-year period.

The extent of the port's access limitations remains unclear, as verified by global news outlet Reuters. Owned and operated by APM Terminals, the port is a pivotal sea hub, managing 80% of the country's container traffic, according to data from the port's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)