Missile Strikes Odesa Port: Tensions Rise in Black Sea

A Russian missile attack on Odesa's port facilities on Saturday left two workers injured and infrastructure damaged, according to regional governor Oleh Kiper. The attack also affected a vessel flying a Panamanian flag.

The vessel, owned by a European company, was among the assets targeted in Odesa, a frequent flashpoint in the three-year conflict between Moscow and Kyiv. Emergency crews have been deployed to manage the aftermath and provide medical care for the injured.

Odesa and its Black Sea port facilities continue to be a strategic target amid the ongoing tensions, highlighting the broader struggles facing Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)