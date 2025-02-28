Left Menu

Maersk Sets Sail with Green Shipping in India

Shipping giant Maersk emphasizes India's role as a key market in global trade with plans to invest $5 billion in infrastructure. The company's commitment was celebrated with the naming of the vessel Albert Maersk at an Indian port. Maersk aims for low-emission shipping and green fuel production in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maersk, a leader in global shipping, has identified India as a pivotal market for its expansion strategies, planning to inject $5 billion into the country's ports and infrastructure. This move underscores India's significance in global commerce, driven by its burgeoning economy and expanding export activities.

In a landmark ceremony at the Jawaharlal Nehru port, Maersk introduced its latest dual-fuel vessel, the Albert Maersk, capable of operating on methanol. The event marked a historic occasion as it's the first time a Maersk vessel was named in India, highlighting the company's commitment to the Indian market and its ecological ambitions.

Maersk's CEO, Vincent Clerc, emphasized the strategic importance of India in global trade and logistics, commending its potential in shaping the future of commerce through sustainable practices. The firm's ongoing efforts aim to align with India's goals of promoting green shipping and innovation in alternative fuel sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

