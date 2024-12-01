Left Menu

Himachal's Charitable Hospital Crisis: A Decade of Unresolved Healthcare Challenges

The Himachal Pradesh government faces protests over the closure of a charitable hospital in Hamirpur. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu plans to introduce an amendment to the Land Ceiling Act to facilitate the hospital's continuation. The hospital is crucial for local communities, serving over 900 villages since 2000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:32 IST
Protests have erupted in Himachal Pradesh, where the closure of a charitable hospital in Hamirpur has drawn significant public backlash. The state government is preparing to amend the Land Ceiling Act to keep the facility operational.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met with officials, urging them to draft the necessary amendment bill for presentation at the upcoming Assembly's Winter Session.

The 75-bed hospital has been a healthcare lifeline for the region, serving numerous villages within a 15-km radius since 2000, but land transfer issues have sparked the current crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

